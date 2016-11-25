GSRTC partners with Yes Bank to digitise bus tickets payments

The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) has partnered with Yes Bank to digitise payments of bus tickets for customers in Gujarat. Under this partnership, the bank will install over 125 PoS (Point-of-Sale) terminals to facilitate the booking of tickets through credit and debit cards at all GSRTC bus depots. Yes Bank was already live with 50 terminals on Thursday and will achieve a number of 125 in the next couple of weeks as part of the first phase of implementation, stated an official release here.

The initiative will cover all municipal corporation locations and multiple cities, including Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Vadodara, and towns, including Bhuj, Dahod, Palanpur and Valsad. The partnership was announced by Vallabh Kakadiya, state minister for road transport, along with Vijay Nehra, VC & MD, GSRTC that currently handles transactions worth over Rs 70 crore in cash.

