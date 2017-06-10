‘World has understood that it’s time to move on from English to Sanskrit’

Empty chairs at MODI fest in Vadodara on Friday. Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana Empty chairs at MODI fest in Vadodara on Friday. Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana

The world has understood that it is time to move on from English to Sanskrit, said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Shipping on Friday.

Mandaviya, also the General Secretary of Gujarat BJP, was speaking at the inauguration of an exhibition on “achievements” of Narendra Modi-led NDA government in the last three years under an umbrella celebration, MODI (Making of Developed India) Festival on Polo Ground in Vadodara on Friday.

“The world, especially those working in the field of computer technology, has understood that it is time to move on from English to Sanskrit. Germany has started a Sanskrit University. Today, the world listens to India and is watching India change. Earlier, the world used to change and we used to watch,” Mandaviya said.

He, however, expressed his dissatisfaction that other countries have exploited the potential of Gir cows more than India. “I recently visited Brazil, which the Maharaja of Bhavnagar had gifted 13 Gir cows many years ago. Today, Brazil has 13 lakh Gir cows. We have this treasure in our backyard, but other countries value it more than us. Narendrabhai (Modi) has highlighted its value,” Mandaviya said.

Later, attending Sayaji Start-Up Summit, 2017, at MSU, Mandaviya asked the students to refer to shashtras (sacred scriptures) for research before starting new start-ups. While the MODI fest exhibition was designed with a corporate feel, the exhibition opened to a tepid response, the only visitors being BJP workers.

