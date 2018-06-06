World Environment Day: Pollution level in Ahmedabad is ‘worst’, panel to probe cause, says CM Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (File photo) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (File photo)

Admitting that Ahmedabad city had the worst air pollution, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced the formation of a high-level committee that will submit its report within one month. “The state government is deliberating on the reasons and solutions for air pollution in Ahmedabad. A high-level committee has already been formed which will submit its report in a month. Based on the report, if industrial pollution is to be mainly blamed, strict actions will be taken against them. Similarly, if traffic vehicles attribute to the poor air quality, appropriate steps will be taken for that,” he added.

Strict action will be taken against industries if they do not adhere to pollution norms. Warning the industries, the CM urged them to follow the rules else the state government would issue closure notices against such units. Towards making riverbeds and beaches plastic-free, a task force will be created, he said. With the largest coastline, two beaches in Gujarat — Shivrajpur and Ahmedpur Mandvi — will be made “crystal clear model beaches”, the CM said. Rupani also announced that a high-level committee had been formed to explore the means to minimise the use of plastic bags of less than 50 microns. Appropriate steps will be taken on the committee’s findings and report.

At the event, Cleaner Production Awards of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, besides citations, were distributed to the small and big industrialists. Informative booklets published by the GPCB, GEER Foundation, GEMI were released on the occasion. Kalol, Pethapur, Mansa, and Dehgam nagarpalikas of Gandhinagar district were handed over keys of mini trucks under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

A number of agreements were signed in the presence of the CM between Indian Chemical Council, Nicer Globe Scheme and GPCB Indian Chemical Council-Bharuch Enviro Infrastructure, Novel Spent Acid Management, for Responsible Care Code for transporting hazardous wastes, trucks and tankers, fencing, GPS tracking automatic alert, besides one for knowledge sharing between the GPCB and the Gujarat University.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App