‘Work on 1,300 cases of textile tech upgradation has started’

Union Minister of State for Textile Ajay Tamta said on Thursday that work on 1,300 cases under Amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (ATUFS), the scheme approved by Centre to modernise the textile sector in a bid to attract more investments and create over three million jobs, had started.

Tamta, who was in Surat on Thursday to attend an event at the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce titled “Global Opportunities in Textiles”, organised by Global Fabric Research and Resource Centre, said that Central government was putting all possible efforts to solve issues related to the textile industry. “The Surat Textile businessmen should see business opportunities in medical textiles, agricultural textile and technical textiles sectors,” Tamta said.

“They have given more importance to man-made fibres, but they should also go ahead with natural fibres. We are focusing more on resources and development of textile industry,” he added. Tamta, who attended a meeting convened by Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani with textile businessmen across the country in Delhi on March 23, said that 2,100 cases under ATUFS had been put forward before them at the meeting.

He added, “It has become necessary to change the format of ATUFS scheme and we are looking into it. The textile traders of Surat are facing problems in Goods and Services Tax (GST). Our government is actively working on all the issues and is trying to sort them out. Earlier, under ATUFS scheme, 30 per cent subsidy was given. Now it has been reduced to 10 per cent due to which many businessmen do not benefit. We are working to make certain changes in it,” Tamta said.

Apart from textile traders and businessmen, presidents and secretaries of textile traders’ associations, powerloom associations, dyeing and printing associations and embroidery sector associations met Tamta and handed him a list of issues their sectors face.

