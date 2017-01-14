Woman dies after kite string slits her throat

A 30-year-old woman today died after her throat was slit by a kite string when she was driving a two-wheeler here, police said. Maltiben Langadiya was driving a two-wheeler when she ran into a kite string which slit her throat. She died due to over-bleeding, they added. “Maltiben was passing through Dharnidhar bridge when a string of a kite slit her throat. She was rushed to the civil hospital where she was declared brought dead due to over-bleeding,” a Paldi police official said.

A resident of Vasna locality, Maltiben was on her way to Ambawadi when she met with the accident, he added.

The incident occurred on the day when Gujarat celebrates Uttarayan festival by flying kites.

In a related incident, a 12-year-old boy died after coming in contact with a live electric wire while chasing a kite at Kankwadi village in Valsad district in South Gujarat, police said.

Victim Achan Tandel (12) was chasing a kite when he entered into a farm land where he came in contact with a live electric wire and died on the spot, an official of Dungri police station in the district said.