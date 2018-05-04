Withdraw notices to nine teachers or face stir, Gujarat Youth Congress tells CUG

The Gujarat Pradesh Yuva Congress (GPYC) has asked the Central University of Gujarat (CUG) to immediately withdraw the showcause notices issued to nine of its faculty members for reportedly taking part in an event attended by Congress president Rahul Gandhi during last year’s Assembly elections and allegedly canvassing for anti-BJP candidates.

The showcause notices were issued to the teachers last month after HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar received a complaint allegedly from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s unit at CUG.

Threatening to launch an aggressive agitation if the notices were not withdrawn, GPYC general secretary Parthivrajsinh Kathwadia on Thursday said that issuing the notices indicated “intolerance of the BJP government towards the teachers”.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App