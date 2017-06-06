Will convert Pirana waste to power: Gujarat CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani feeds neelgai at Gandhinagar’s Indroda Park on World Environment Day. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani feeds neelgai at Gandhinagar’s Indroda Park on World Environment Day.

ADMITTING that Pirana dumping site in Ahmedabad has turned into a “mountain” of health hazard, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said his state government was working on a plan to convert the waste into electricity.

Speaking at a function to mark the World Environment Day here, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has started to address the issue. “When somebody visits Ahmedabad, they are surprised to see mountains here. Such a huge dumping site where lakhs of tonnes of city’s waste is dumped has turned into a mountain. After a team of Mayor and Municipal Commissioner visited a similar project in Delhi, the AMC has started to address this issue.

Under the solid waste management programme, power will be produced from this garbage,” Patel said at a function organised by the AMC. Nearly 4,000 tonnes of waste is collected everyday from Ahmedabad and dumped at Pirana site, which has grown 52 metres in height and spread over 65 acres. Expressing concern over the toxic effect of the dumping site on the residents of the area, Harshadray Solanki, director (solid waste management), AMC, called for an early solution, saying it has become a “political issue”.

“The health of nearby residents (around Pirana) has become similar to that of Hiroshima and Nagasaki residents following the bombings there. People living around Pirana have become very frustrated. We had thought of two solutions of capping and bio-mining, and have finalised four companies for the same. If we can bio-mine 1,000 MT daily and can find a firm that can then convert the waste into energy, then may be in a year 80 lakh MT can be cleared. However community participation remains essential to achieve this…We don’t need any enemies to bomb us, this (Pirana) is more than an atomic bomb,” Solanki said at another event in the city.

“Let us find a solution to tackle Pirana even if it costs Rs 500 crore,” he added. e-rickshaws to collect garbage, issue challan The AMC launched two e-rickshaws that would double as a vigilant and a garbage-collection vehicle. Residents can call and seek e-rickshaw’s help for collection of garbage around their localities. However, the e-rickshaws will also have authority to challan those littering the city. “A challan from a minimum Rs 250 to Rs 5,000 will be issued by these e-rickshaws,” said AMC’s Health Officer Bhavin Solanki.

Four more e-rickshaws, costing Rs 1.5 lakh each, will be added within a fortnight — one each for six AMC wards. As a part of the World Environment Day celebrations, colour-coded dustbins for waste segregation and composter for compost were distributed. Also, under the AMC’s green action plan, a green calendar was launched along with an application for plantation on demand. The CM also announced that in the coming days, a total of 10 crore saplings will be planted across the state, with a minimum of 1,000 saplings by each gram panchayat.

