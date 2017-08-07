Wildlife: Sayajibaug tigress sent to Surat for mating

Vadodara zoo tigresses Pruthvi and Dharati. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana) Vadodara zoo tigresses Pruthvi and Dharati. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana)

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has shifted a tigress from the Sayajibaug zoo to Surat for mating, after the lone tiger in the zoo showed no interest in her, said the zoo curator. According to the zoo curator Pratyush Patankar, the programme to transfer Pruthvi, the eight-year-old tigress, was undertaken after much deliberation and approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) of India.

Since the tigers are prone to being aggressive during courtship, the authorities are set to keep a close watch on the process. Patankar said, “We need to have more cubs. I have been looking around for suitable tigers in order to have a new gene pool. When such a programme is undertaken involving endangered or Schedule- I animals, it has to be done with the consent of the CZA. The two zoos should also be in agreement.” He added that Surat was chosen due to the availability of a male tiger and its proximity.

Patankar further said Pruthvi had to be sent out after several unsuccessful attempts of making her mate with Paresh, the 15-year-old male tiger in Sayajibaug. “We were unsuccessful in trying to mate Pruthvi or her sister Dharti with Paresh. While we observed that both the tigresses were in heat, Paresh was not reciprocating. So, we decided to initiate the

