Weekend trips to hometown of Rajkot keep CM Vijay Rupani connected to roots

“Poojit”, the 3BHK house of Vijay Rupani in Rajkot city’s Prakash Society has seen one difference in the last one year since he became the chief minister — three policemen now guard the building 24×7.

In his hometown, Rupani is still seen as a friend and a BJP worker, who despite being elevated to the top post in the state, remains connected to his root.

“He is still in touch with us all even after assuming the responsibility of CM. He personally came to enquire about the health of my wife when she was ill. After she died, he called me to offer his condolences. He is accessible in Gandhinagar also… He has remained same even when he was BJP general secretary, an MP, a minister and now as CM,” says Mayur Shah, a BJP worker who lives on Bhupendra Road where Rupani lived two decades ago.

Despite moving to Gandhinagar, his friends say, the chief minister visits Rajkot almost every other weekend. The MLA from Rajkot (West) keeps coming to inaugurate one project or the other, they say. During such visits, he almost unfailingly weaves-in some personal engagements.

In his early days, he used to help run the family shop of Ramniklal and Sons, which traded in ball-bearings. A student of political science and law, he later took up stock-broking.

Nilesh Shah, a banker and a friend of Rupani, says their friendship has remained unaffected. “A few months ago, he came to attend the wedding of my niece. My brother and some officers were concerned where the CM will sit. But the CM simply walked in and had no hesitation in sharing a charpoy with the hosts,” says Shah as he shows photographs of Rupani at the wedding.

Family members too have no complaints against Rupani despite his hectic schedule. “Apparently, his priorities have changed since he became CM. But he tries to remain present on most of family occasions,” says Mehul Rupani, nephew of the CM. According to Nilesh, Rupani is a deeply religious man. “In July last year, Manharmuni Maharaj, a monk of Sthanakvasi sect of Jains had told Rupani that he will become CM. Rupani had faith. When he indeed became CM, the Maharaj gave me raksha potly (a charm that protects against evil) and asked me to tied on Rupani’s wrist. Every year, we go to holy Shetrunjaya (religious place of Jainism) in Palitana to seek blessing,” Shah adds.

Over the last one year, Rupani has attended a number of religious events in Rajkot and Saurasthra regions. He often attended functions of private schools and colleges in the city. All this, his close aide Nitin Bhardwaj says, is true to Rupani’s style of working. “He is a party man without high ambitions for power.” According to local BJP leaders, with Rupani becoming the CM, the region has benefited a lot. “He ensured that Narmada water starts flowing into Aji dam. He has given new airport to the city and proposed new bus port. He oversaw signing of an MoU between the state government and the Railways to develop an inland container depot in Rajkot. He unlocked development potential of Rajkot by removing green zones from development plan prepared by Rajkot Urban Development Authority,” says Bhardwaj. Local BJP workers are hopeful that Rupani will succeed in persuading the Central government to set up the proposed All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Rajkot.

