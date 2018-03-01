‘We did everything to live in harmony, yet father was killed’

Nishrin Hussain Jafri (first from left) at the event. (Express photo) Nishrin Hussain Jafri (first from left) at the event. (Express photo)

Nishrin Hussain Jafri, daughter of former Congress MP Ahsan Jafri who was killed in 2002 riots in Gulberg Society massacre in Ahmedabad, said here on Wednesday that her parents and other family members maintained extremely friendly and cordial relationship with the Hindus in their neighbourhood and yet, her father was brutally killed and many women and children of the society were murdered during the riots.

Addressing a gathering organised jointly by NGO Act Now for Harmony and Democracy (ANHAD) and Jan Vikas in Muslim-dominated Juhapura, an emotional Nishrin, who is now settled in the US, said, “We did everything to have harmonious and friendly relations. My parents lived together with others. Yet my father was killed. Many women and children also lost their lives.”

“In 1969, when I was five years old, Ahmedabad witnessed a horrific communal violence. We were displaced from Champanura. My mother told me that we spent a year in a refugee camp. Our house was destroyed. But my parents returned to the same place and lived by establishing good relationship with others in the locality… Yet our role in promoting sab ka saath, sab ka vikas, was being forgotten… Why is the poison of hate being spread,’’ the 44-year-old asked.

“There is no need to fear those who are spreading hatred. India is our homeland also,” she told the gathering comprising mostly Muslims.

