‘We believe in Ayodhya mein Ram,’ says Vijay Rupani

CM Vijay Rupani at Khedut Sammelan at Karamsad in Anand on Wednesday. (Source: Bhupendra Rana) CM Vijay Rupani at Khedut Sammelan at Karamsad in Anand on Wednesday. (Source: Bhupendra Rana)

Highlighting priorities of BJP and his government at a farmers’ rally in Karamsad, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also said “we believe in Ayodhya mein Ram”. “We believe in ‘Ayodhya mein Ram, yuvaon ko kaam, kisaano ko sahi daam, mehngai pe lagaam aur bhrashtachari badnam (Ram temple in Ayodhya, employment for youth, fair price for farmers, control on inflation and defamation of the corrupt)’,” said Vijay Rupani, while addressing the farmers at the pre-Republic Day event.

Rupani said, “67,000 new government jobs will be created for the youths of Gujarat in coming days… we are also we are working in the direction to create more jobs in private sector though various policy intervention and new projects in various sectors.”

Addressing the farmers, who gathered in huge numbers from eight talukas of Anand district, Rupani said, “We are working towards the vision of Pandit Deendayalji — work for every hand and water for every farm.”

Mentioning the initiatives taken by the government, the CM said, “Our government is committed to work for the farmers because be believe that if farmer will be happy, village will be happy and if village will be happy, the nation will be happy.”

Representatives of the Patidar community of six villages felicitated Rupani during the event. He also inaugurated the second phase of the Ujala Gujarat under which LED tube lights and energy efficient ceiling fans would be distributed at affordable prices.

Lauding the success of LED bulb distribution scheme, Rupani said, “We are leading this campaign of saving energy which was initiated by the prime minister.” He said the government could save around Rs 1,200 crore annually if LED lights used as street lights in all municipalities of the state.