We are Indians, can never be involved in anti-national activities: Altaf Qureshi’s brother

Altaf's brother Munaf, mother Zarina and father Haroon with his little daughter, at their residence in Dhoraji town of Rajkot on Wednesday. Kishor Rathod

THE FAMILY members of Gujarat native, Altaf Qureshi, arrested in Mumbai for allegedly working for Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), on Thursday claimed that he is innocent and “has nothing to do with the Pakistan agency”.

“My brother had gone to Mumbai around six months ago to work in a garment factory as he was not able to support his family by working as a labourer here. We are Indians and can never be involved in such anti-national activities. We suspect my brother is being framed. See how poor we are. If he had Rs 70 lakh, as the police claim, would we be living in such conditions?” Altaf’s brother, Munaf, told mediapersons in Dhoraji on Thursday.

Altaf’s family lives in Baharpura area of Dhoraji town in Rajkot district. Munaf is a daily-wage labourer and so was Altaf before he left for Mumbai in search of work. Munaf said his brother has studied till Class X and was an alumnus of MM School in Dhoraji town. Altaf is married and has a seven-year-old daughter. His father, Haroon, too was a daily-wage labourer.

Altaf was arrested from Pydhonie area of Mumbai by UP Anti-Terrorism Squad in a joint operation with local police on Wednesday.

Around Rs70 lakh was allegedly recovered from him. The ATS claims that he was transferring money to one Aftab Ali from Faizabad in UP. The ATS claims that Ali was an agent of ISI and was providing information on movement of Indian Armed Forces to the Pakistan agency.

Meanwhile, Rajkot Rural police said they were keeping a watch over the situation. “We are actively observing the situation and holding an inquiry of our own,” Antrip Sood, superintendent of Rajkot Rural police, told The Indian Express. However, the SP refused to divulge any further details about the nature of inquiry

