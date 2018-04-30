Water crisis in Gujarat: Vijay Rupani to launch ‘save water’ campaign from Bharuch today

CM Vijay Rupani CM Vijay Rupani

With the state facing water scarcity, the government is set to implement a month-long state-wide water conservation campaign, beginning May 1 — the foundation day of the state.

Named ‘Sujalam Sufalam Water Conservation Campaign’, it will be launched by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani by participating in desilting of a pond at Kosamdi village in Ankleshwar tehsil of Bharuch district on Monday.

Local leaders, as well as MLAs and MPs, are expected to participate in similar works in their respective areas.

“Water is the foundation of development. If there is no water, development will be automatically stalled. Drought in one year halts development for five years. If water is conserved, the water table will rise. Along with water conservation, this scheme also aims at desalination and focuses on environment too. Thus on a whole, to better the happy living index of Gujarat in the coming years,” said Rupani in Gandhinagar on the eve of the launch on Sunday.

The massive campaign aims at conserving 11,000 lakh cubic feet of rain water water by desilting nearly 13,000 ponds, 200 water reservoirs and 1,500 check dams using 12,000 machines.

During the campaing, the government aims to revive 340 km of 32 rivers across 30 districts, cleaning and repairing of 4,500 km of Narmada canal network and implementation of rain water harvesting in urban areas and afforestation along river banks.

With an estimated cost of Rs 345 crore, the project involves five different departments. A committee headed by Chief Secretary J N Singh has been set up to oversee the campaign. Various committees have also been formed to monitor the progress at the district level.

Several voluntary organisations, education institutes, industries, religious organisations, PSU and non-resident Gujaratis are expected to be part of the campaign. “Since there is a public private partnership, the works will be open to audit and undertaken with transparency,” the CM said.

Manifesting people’s enthusiasm to contribute to the campaign, Rupani said that people have already started the cleaning of Tapi river in Surat.

