Water conservation campaign: With ball and bat, Cong hits out at govt for ‘ignoring’ Chandola lake

Slamming the BJP government for excluding Chandola lake in Ahmedabad’s Danilimda area from the ongoing Sujalam Sufalam water conservation campaign, the opposition Congress on Sunday organised a cricket match on the dried lake of the bed as a mark of protest.

In the month-long campaign, launched by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the government plans to desilt 1,300 small and large reservoirs, clean 34 rivers and 5,000-km-long irrigation canals and water pipelines across the state.

Protesting against the government’s move to not include Chandola lake for desilting programme, Congress spokesperson Badruddin Shaikh said: “Chandola is a historic lake of the city, which was the starting point of Dandi March led by Mahatma Gandhi. The depth of this lake is now as low as 10 feet deep. Because of the lake drying up over time, it has dried up completely, and that has led the water levels of around 300 borewells in Isanpur, Danilimda and Behrampura wards of the city go down.”

While Shaikh led one of the cricket teams during the unique protest, the other was led by Danilimda Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar.

After the match, the Congress workers began digging and deepening operation with the help of hired earthmovers.

“Three years ago, the state government had announced to develop this lake. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation also announced in it annual budget that year that it had allocated Rs 5 crore for cleaning Chandola lake. Ever since the announcement was made, not a single paisa has been spent on cleaning and desilting the lake,” Shaikh added.

