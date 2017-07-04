Want to field more women: Gujarat Congress President Bharatsinh Solanki

Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki. Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki.

Asking its women workers to work hard to defeat the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly elections, state Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki on Monday said that he wanted to field more women candidates in the elections with a view to empowering them in the field of politics. Speaking at the party’s state level women conference here, Solanki, however, said that the selection of candidates, both men and women, will be on the basis of their winnability. “At present, there are three Congress women legislators in the Assembly, and I want to increase their numbers. But it will depend on the availability of women candidates who can win the elections,” said Solanki.

He highlighted the contributiuon of women during the gherao of MPs’ houses and Assembly organised by the party a few months ago. He also recalled the contribution of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in strengthening the country, particularly, by defeating Pakistan in 1971 war and creating Bangladesh.

Stating that the demand for allotting more tickets to women had come from All India Mahila Congress president Shobha Oza and Gujarat Pradesh Women Congress president Sonal Patel, he said that the party was always for increasing the role of women in politics. He urged women party workers from across the state, to propagate the failure of the state and central BJP governments among the women in the state and mobilise women voters.

