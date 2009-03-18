VMC to sprinkle mosquito larvicide oil to check mosquito breeding in waterbodies

With the city in the grip of the mosquito menace,top officials at the Vadodara Municipal Corporation have decided to sprinkle mosquito larvicide oil (MLO) on waterbodies in the city.

The decision has been taken to stop mosquito breeding,which has become a big problem in almost all the wards of the city. Officials said the MLO will be used from next week.

We have been using various varieties of oil but MLO is specifically manufactured by IOCLs Assam refinery to check mosquito breeding. We have initiated the procedure to procure the oil and it will be available sometime by next week, said Municipal Deputy Commissioner A O Sharma.

There has been a major hue and cry about the mosquito menace in the city and the matter was discussed at a high-level meeting recently. Municipal Commissioner M K Das instructed the health officials to take immediate steps to curb the menace.

I have categorically asked the officials to check all the wards and find out the breeding sites and act accordingly so that people dont face problems. The MLO will be useful in checking the mosquito breeding in waterbodies, Das said.

