VMC housing projects: 157 loans turned into NPAs for bank

In the budget session of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, BJP corporator Shailesh Mehta Sotta Friday questioned the plan of action of the VMC to tackle the 157 bad loans that have turned into NPAs in Central Bank of India. The loans pertain to VMC housing projects under the first phase of Basic Services to Urban Poor (BSUP) in 2008.

Watch what else is making news:

According to Sotta, the VMC, which had entered into a model tripartite agreement with the bank and the beneficiary for the Kishanwadi BSUP scheme, is facing a debt of Rs 1 crore on account of non-payment of loan dues by the beneficiaries of the scheme.

On Friday, during the budget session, the VMC executive wing faced a barrage of questions from elected representatives on the finances of housing projects. Among them was Sotta’s question on the VMC’s plan of action to see through the 157 bad loans from the Kishanwadi BSUP housing project, which have escalated to the tune of Rs 1 crore. Sotta questioned why the VMC annual budget presented by Municipal Commissioner had made no mention of these bad loans.

Sotta said, “The tripartite agreement to ensure that the beneficiaries receive a loan from Central Bank of India was a model experiment of the VMC. It earned the civic body the tag of being the first corporation in the country to enter into tripartite agreement to facilitate loans for the beneficiaries.

But the experiment has failed as it is seen that almost 20 percent of the beneficiaries did not pay their loan installments, leaving the VMC in a precarious situation with an escalating loan amount of Rs 1 crore. Who is responsible for this? Why has the Chief Accountant not made any provision for this loan or its recovery in the budget?”

Late on Thursday evening, Congress leader Chirag Zaveri also cornered the executive wing over the rising costs of the housing projects in the city, which were not mentioned in the budget. Zaveri questioned the cost escalation of Rs 162 crore in the BSUP housing schemes in Kalali and Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) housing scheme in Kalyannagar. The VMC had initially approved a budget of Rs 106 crore for the Kalali BSUP scheme, which thereafter shot up to Rs 138 crore after two and a half years of delay.