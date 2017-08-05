VMC employee injured as fogging machine explodes

A Vadodara Municipal Corporation Health department employee was critically injured on Friday when a fogging machine he was using exploded in the Veer Bhagat Singh area of Kishanwadi. The employee, Kanti Mohan Solanki, working at the Kishanwadi Urban Health Centre is said to have suffered 90 per cent burns. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Vadodara.

The incident has prompted the opposition to question the VMC’s safety and training programme conducted for its employees, especially those handling hazardous equipment. Opposition Leader Chandrakant Shrivastav, in a letter to Municipal Commissioner Vinod Rao, said, “The incident shows how lack of safety and training can cause damage, since the employee was untrained in using a fogging machine. In order to effectively use fogging machines, it is necessary to have experts on the roll.”

Rao said, “It is not true that the employee was not trained to use the fogging machine. He had been using the same machine for the past 15 years. The machine that exploded had undergone a maintenance check and was cleared for use in July. It was a freak accident. We have asked an external agency to examine the machine to tell us the cause of this blast.”

After visiting Solanki in the hospital, Rao said, “He is in a critical state. We have also decided to conduct a safety audit of all our machines. There is no specific time period that defines the life of these machines.”

