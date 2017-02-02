Vile Parle rape, murder: Mumbai Police await DNA test result of suspect nabbed in West Bengal

The Mumbai Police await results of a DNA test of a suspect they arrested and brought from West Bengal Tuesday for rape and murder of a physiotherapist in Vile Parle. The suspect, 27-year-old Debasis Dhar, was nabbed in West Bengal Monday and brought to the city Tuesday after the police obtained transit remand from a court there. Virendra Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone VIII said the police had received information that Dhar was in West Bengal and rushed there to nab him. “The suspect is in custody and investigations are on,” he said.

Dhar was caught nearly two months after the 24-year-old woman was found raped and strangled to death with a pair of her jeans in her Vile Parle home. The police had initially suspected the woman’s boyfriend and her mother’s live-in partner, but their DNA samples did not match with the samples collected by forensic experts from the victim’s body.

Watch What Else Is Making News

After getting Dhar’s custody by the Andheri Magistrate Court until February 4, the police have sent his DNA samples to the Kalina Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL). A senior police official said as Dhar has not confessed, they are awaiting result of his DNA test to nail his alleged role in the crime.

During its probe, the police investigated the woman’s family and friends and also scanned CCTV footage from cameras near her home. They had finally narrowed down to a young man seen entering and exiting the woman’s home in the early hours of December 6, at the time which the police suspect she was raped and murdered.

The officer added that Dhar’s cell phone records are now being checked to doubly corroborate his presence in Vile Parle at the time of the incident. “The suspect had been in West Bengal for more than a month, so we are gathering evidence to prove that he was in Vile Parle when the woman was killed,” he said.