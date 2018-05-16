Vijay Rupani fast-tracks 424 town planning schemes

In an attempt to hasten the implementation of town-planning schemes in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday directed officials of the urban department to complete the work of 424 ongoing town-planning schemes.

A decision to appoint a senior town planner in each of the cities, like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot, was also taken at a meeting of the urban planning and development department that was chaired by Rupani. The appointment is meant to fast-track the decision-making process surrounding the town-planning schemes, stated a state government release.

To counter the delay surrounding the implementation of the town planning schemes, it was also decided at the meeting to entertain objections for a period of just one month as per the provisions of the Town Planning Act. The CM also ordered to immediately appoint 20 junior town planners as direct recruits and hasten the process of appointing 70 more.

