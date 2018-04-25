Vijay Rupani: Eight municipal corporations to get land for setting up Maldhari colonies

Rupani made the announcement while disbursing financial assistance of total Rs 6.77 crore to 513 beneficiaries of Maldhari, Rabari and Bharwad communities at a programme organised by the Gujarat Gopalak Development Corporation here. Rupani made the announcement while disbursing financial assistance of total Rs 6.77 crore to 513 beneficiaries of Maldhari, Rabari and Bharwad communities at a programme organised by the Gujarat Gopalak Development Corporation here.

Eight municipal corporations will get land on token rates to build special colonies for Maldhari (cattle herder) community, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced on Tuesday. These special colonies will be built around 20-km from each of the corporation limits.

The move is aimed at redressing traffic problem and accidents in city areas due to stray cattle. Rupani made the announcement while disbursing financial assistance of total Rs 6.77 crore to 513 beneficiaries of Maldhari, Rabari and Bharwad communities at a programme organised by the Gujarat Gopalak Development Corporation here.

“In big cities, due to these cattle, there are traffic snarls and on certain occasions, people also sustain injuries and loss. Considering this problem and the livelihood of Maldharis linked to livestock, the state government has made the budgetary provisions to build such colonies for Maldharis,” Rupani was quoted as saying in an official release.

The release stated that the state government would also help Maldharis in setting up other infrastructure-related facilities like shade, water and electricity. Rupani acknowledged the Maldhari community’s special concern for “gau mata (cow)” and said, “In our society, which has faith in gai (cow), Ganga, Geeta, and Giridhar (Lord Krishna), the Maldhari community has been taking care of and conserving gau mata through livestock, their traditional occupation.” Rupani added that it was the need of the hour that Maldhari youths also went for higher education and brought value addition to their traditional occupation.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App