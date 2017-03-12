Live updates

Victory in UP Assembly polls: Saffron cyclone, says CM Rupani

Addressing party workers, Rupani said that the victory showed that the mood of UP was going to be the mood of the country in times to come and the Congress would be packed off.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published:March 12, 2017 1:44 am
Celebrations in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Javed Raja

The BJP celebrated its victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections at Naranpura, the home turf of its national president and Assembly constituency of Amit Shah, on Saturday night. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani called it “saffron cyclone” that swept the opposition parties off their feet.

Addressing party workers, Rupani said that the victory showed that the mood of UP was going to be the mood of the country in times to come and the Congress would be packed off. “This is the end of politics of appeasement and the beginning of politics of development as people are convinced that only the BJP would take them on the path of development,” Rupani said. He said that the people had accepted notebandi and gave votebandi to Congress. “The Congress was critical of Modi’s long stay in UP. Modi stayed in UP, but threw the Congress, which was seeing sweet dreams of power, out of UP,” he said. Rupani said that the opposition can fool people only once that the unethical alliance had failed. “With this, the Congress defeat in 2017 Gujarat elections is writ large on the wall as India is moving towards having a Congress- free country,” he said, adding that the BJP would win more than 150 seats in Gujarat.

Deputy CM Nitin Patel said that when the Assembly session would resume on Tuesday, the BJP legislators would not reply to Congress’s allegations because the people had already gave it a fitting reply. State BJP president Jitu Vaghani said the victory would not go to party workers’ heads as but they should serve people with humility.

