Vibrant summit: 9 Nobel laureates set to attend

The Gujarat government, on Sunday, declared that nine Nobel laureates in the field of science will come to state to share their knowledge in three events as part of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), 2017. They will stay in state for three days from January 9-11 during which four of them will also take part in three separate open discussions with students of IIT Gandhinagar, Gujarat University and MS University.

This is for the first time that Gujarat government has been organising such a knowledge sharing event during VGGS which is otherwise investment-oriented event. Disclosing the details about the event while terming it as ‘scientific version of Davos’, Chief Secretary J N Singh said that this will be the first of its kind event in India where nine Nobel laureate will share their knowledge.

Singh said that the nine Nobel laureate who have given confirmation of their participation include India-born and Gujarat-educated Dr Venkatraman Ramakrishnan, Thomas A Steitz, Ada Yonath, Dr Richard J Roberts, Dr Harold Varmus, Dr David J Gross, Dr Serge Haroche, Dr Randy Schekman, Dr W E Moerner and Prof Dr Hartmut Michel.

Apart from the nine Nobel laureate, the event will also see participation by 70 nationally and internationally acclaimed personalities which include Nobel Media’s Chief Executive Officer, a minister of Sweden, vice-chancellors of all the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Director of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), ambassadors of five countries, scientists of Department of Science & Technology, Council of Science and Industrial Research, Department of Defence & Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Council of Medical Research.

As part of the event which will be inaugurated at Gujarat Science City (GSC) on January 9 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a science exhibition on Nobel awards will be held at GSC that will remain open till February 12. Special movies on the theme of Science will also be screened at IMAX theatre, GSC.

Whereas, a symposium will be organised at Mahatma Mandir on January 10 in which the Nobel laureate will participate in two consecutive panel discussions at the venue on ‘Science for Humankind’ and ‘Science as the Engine for Economic Growth’.

Subsequently, on January 11, four of the Nobel laureate will interact with students of IIT Gandhinagar, Gujarat University in Ahmedabad and MS University in Vadodara in three separate functions.

At IIT Gandhinagar, two Nobel laureate — Dr Harold Varmus and Dr Randy Schekman — will speak with students between 1 to 5 pm.

Whereas, Dr Ada Yonath will interact with students of Gujarat University between 3 pm and 5.30 pm.

Dr Venkatraman Ramakrishnan, on the other hand, will take part in an open discussion with the students of MS University between 3 pm and 5.30 pm.

According to Singh, the Science exhibition at Gujarat Science City and symposium at Mahatma Mandir have been organised as part of a tripartite MoU signed between Nobel Media AB (Sweden), Government of India and Government of Gujarat.