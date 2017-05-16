Vaghani suspends Junagadh BJP councillor

Jitu Vaghani Jitu Vaghani

Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani on Monday suspended Chandrikaben Rakhashiya, a councillor in the Junagadh Municipal Corporation, for anti-party activities. The action came after an audio clip of her purported telephonic conversation with a Congress councillor went viral.

Mayor Adhyashakti Majmudar said, “I have come to know of it (suspension), but have not seen the letter, which may have been in my office.” Vaghani, in his letter, has given time of seven days to Rakhashiya to explain her alleged anti-party conduct. In the alleged conversation between her and the husband of Congress councillor Savita Parmar, Rakhashiya is heard saying that several BJP councillors had received illegitimate money from contractors.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now