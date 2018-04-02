Vadodara’s Nyaymandir building: Its fate hangs in balance

The heritage building located at the centre of Vadodara city has been serving as the “temple of justice” for decades. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana) The heritage building located at the centre of Vadodara city has been serving as the “temple of justice” for decades. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

On a Tuesday noon, the area around Nyaymandir in Vadodara city is witnessing unusually smooth movement of traffic. The road appears rather deserted. The sight of crammed two wheelers and cars is a thing of the past. And this has been the sight since March 19, when the Vadodara district court shifted from the iconic Nyaymandir (temple of justice) to Diwalipura, leaving behind the rich legacy of the 121-year-old building.

The building, which was constructed by visionary Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, was intended to be a two-storeyed vegetable market at the centre of the city. But when British architect Robert Chisholm was done chiselling the byzantine structure in 1896, copious with motifs and Italian marble tiles for its facade, Gaekwad changed his mind and turned it into a Town Hall and a court. Built at a cost of Rs 7 lakh, Gaekwads used the premises as the supreme court of the erstwhile state of Baroda.

Over a century later, the building spread over an area of 80,000 sq feet is looking for a new identity.

The Vadodara district administration, which will eventually get the custody of the building when the judiciary hands it over to the state government, is yet to decide on its future.

In June 2015, the district administration, for the first time, held a preliminary meeting to discuss the fate of the heritage structure. Accordingly, the district administration supported a proposal of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) to convert the structure into a heritage museum. The state government’s tourism department had also proposed to protect the structure as a heritage site. In July that year, the VMC Commissioner sought power from the the standing committee of the municipal corporation to “safeguard the heritage property.”

“Keeping in mind the historical importance of the building, a request was made to the R&B Department to hand over the historic Nyaymandir to the VMC for the purpose of establishing a city museum. The proposal was accepted in principal by the District Collector… The standing committee is requested to clear the proposal to grant the power of execution of proposals to appropriate government bodies on behalf of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation to be able to acquire the Nyaymandir for its future development and establishing of a city museum,” the Commissioner’s proposal stated.

The decision on the aforementioned proposal is yet to be finalised as senior officials of the administration say that the judiciary is yet to decide on the time of handing over the building. “As of now, the only proposal before us is from the VMC, which has sought the building to convert it into a city museum under the Smart City project. There has been no decision made on the building because the process of handover by the judiciary is yet to be completed. They have said they cannot immediately hand over the building as several old records have to be moved out. It will take few months for the handover to happen,” a senior officer of the administration said.

Some officials of the administration, however, suggested that a “change of purpose” in the use of the structure, which was gifted by the Gaekwads as a “temple of justice”, could lead to the royal family staking claim over the property. Royal scion Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, however, in an interview to The Indian Express said that “the question of our family staking claim on the ownership does not arise”. “It was gifted to the people and it will remain a public property, which the government should take care of,” he said. (Read interview)

But ever since the decision to shift the court out of Nyaymandir was made, several land mafia groups have been eyeing the sprawling structure. A BJP leader from Old City area said, “There are ongoing discussions in hushed tones about this property. Many real-estate developers have been approaching party leaders with proposals of turning it into a commercial-cum-cultural hub that will generate revenue and also preserve its historic value. However, the decision will rest with the government, once the judiciary hands over the building to the state.”

Niraj Jain, a practising advocate and founder of the Hindu Jagran Manch, also says that land sharks have been eyeing the Nyaymandir property. “Land mafia works by creating fear. So, whenever there is a prominent property that they are eyeing, there will be incidents of stone pelting that will be given the communal colour. This is to make one community feel threatened and try to push them out of the area by purchasing the properties at throwaway prices. The land mafia comprises people from both the communities — Hindus and Muslims — and so we cannot say that any one community is orchestrating the clashes as they have no religious clashes in their business,” Jain said.

Incidentally, last week the Old City area of Vadodara witnessed communal clash during the Ram Navami procession that began with the pelting of stones on the procession.

Vadodara Police Commissioner Manoj Sashidhar admitted to the “undercurrent” among the groups interested in lands and properties. In fact, the police do not rule out that the recent clash in Fatehpura on March 25 could be part of a larger conspiracy to create an atmosphere of fear in the area.

“We are aware that there are some vested interests working in the direction of trying to gain leverage on the fact that Nyaymandir is now a vacant property. Many people are eyeing it. And, therefore, the moment it was vacated, we have barricaded the structure and set up police bandobast as a lot of important record of the court is still inside. We also understand the need to protect the structure from anti-social elements, who might see it as a space to indulge in unpleasant activities,” Sashidhar said.

According to him, every time there is a lucrative property in the old city area, clashes become frequent. “The groups that operate in the land business benefit from fear and communal discord. We are keeping a close eye on them and if the need be, we will take punitive action. There is no way that the city police will allow anyone to disturb the harmony for a vested interest.”

There is a history behind such fear.

In 2014, the city lost its iconic snow-white palace Nazabaug in Mandvi, that was demolished by the royal family. The palace made way for Nazarbaug shopping street — a mall and a market arcade of four floors — that is under construction. Despite a PIL filed by architects, the lack of heritage status to the structure ensured that the owners of the property were able to go ahead with the construction of the commercial space.

The Bhadra Kacheri premises too, which housed a colosseum, has been reduced to shambles despite being in the custody of the district panchayat for a very long time. In 2015, police had sought the property to convert it into a state of the art modern crime detection centre. While a part of the structure was restored by the police department, most of the structure was lost by then, apart from an ornate marble jharoka, carved in lotus shape out of a single stone, which adorned its front facade. “There is scant respect for history and the landmark structures that we have. Because of the lack of will of political leaders, anti-social elements end up usurping or damaging such properties,” said Jain, who has launched a social media campaign for preservation of Nyaymandir.

