Vadodara: Woman, two kids jump into well to save third child, die

A 35-YEAR-old woman and three of her children died after they fell into a well near an agriculture field on the outskirts of Kheda town and drowned. Police said after one of the kids reportedly fell into the well, the mother jumped in it to save him. Seeing their mother jump in, the two other kids also followed.

Kheda town police have registered a case of accidental death and are further investigating the same. The deceased have been identified as Ramila Vasava (35), Ronak Vasava (6), Popat Vasava (5) and Jaydeep Vasava (4).

According to police, the incident happened late on Saturday evening when Ramila, along with her three children, were picking fruits from a tree next to the well when one of the children fell into the well. Ramila immediately jumped into the well to save her child. The two other children also followed their mother and jumped in.

All of them died of drowning, said police. Tina Vasava, brother-in-law of Ramila, said, “My sister and I were working at a nearby farm. We heard children screaming and rushed to the well. We couldn’t see anyone due to darkness. So, I called an officer of Kheda Nagarplaika for help, but by the time they reached, the four had died.”

