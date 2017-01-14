Vadodara: Two detained under PASA Act

Representational image. Representational image.

The Vadodara Prevention of Crime Branch (PCB) on Friday detained two persons under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act. They are allegedly involved in bootlegging and various vehicle theft cases in Vadodara. The accused have been identified as Shailesh Parmar (29), a resident of Serkhi village, and Arvind Selar (36), a resident of Parshuram Bhatha in Vadodara. Parmar and Selar were arrested under the prohibition law earlier this month and were remanded judicial custody and sent to Vadodara Central Jail. Later, the were released on bail.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“Both are history-sheeters. They were arrested for bootlegging last week. Both have been detained under Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act. Parmar and Selar have been sent to jail in Jamnagar and Bhuj, respectively,” said M M Parmar PCB, Vadodara.