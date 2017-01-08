Vadodara: Sex racket busted, 2 girls rescued

Vadodara Commissioner of Police, Manoj Sashidhar, said that the department was pursuing the case to crack down on the inter-city trade. AP Photo) Vadodara Commissioner of Police, Manoj Sashidhar, said that the department was pursuing the case to crack down on the inter-city trade. AP Photo)

The Vadodara city police busted a high-profile sex racket operating through websites and WhatsApp, on Saturday. The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Vadodara police laid a trap to arrest an “agent” of the racketeers in the city, who happened to be an auto driver. The SOG rescued two girls who were “supplied” to a dummy client as part of the trap.

According to the SOG, the trap was laid after several months of research on websites operating inter-city sex rackets to supply call girls to clients in Vadodara. H M Vyas, Police Inspector of SOG, said that the department had been tracking the activity of a website called “Highest standard call girls escort service Vadodara” that was operating through Internet communication. On Friday, the SOG team laid a trap posing as clients and struck a deal with an agent on the mobile number mentioned on the website.

Vyas said, “The agent sent us pictures of the girls through WhatsApp and asked us to take a pick. We randomly chose two girls and were told that the rate would be Rs 6,000 per girl. We were told that the girls would be delivered to us by a local agent — an auto driver from Vadodara at a public place, from where we could take them to our destination.” Accordingly, the police team met the auto driver at OP Road and handed over Rs 12,000. “A few metres ahead, another unit of officers arrested the auto driver and the girls were rescued and handed over to the Mahila Police Station as they are victims in the eyes of law,” Vyas said.

Vadodara Commissioner of Police, Manoj Sashidhar, said that the department was pursuing the case to crack down on the inter-city trade. “The websites are a very easy way for these organised network as it is difficult to trace the actual criminals behind this racket. They could be sitting in another city and operating the network. Even in this case, the girls are of Nepalese origin and they travelled to Vadodara after the deal was struck,” said Sashidhar.

According to the police, the girls were forced into flesh trade to support their poor families. Vyas said, “One of the girls said that she was forced into prostitution due to her father’s ill health and hospitalisation, while the other girl is an orphan who has a younger brother. She has enrolled her brother in a good school back home and is working as a call girl to ensure that he gets good education.”

The police have arrested the auto driver Siyaram Ramnarayan Yadav, who has been remanded to three days in custody of the Mahila Police Station by a local court. The Mahila Police station will now investigate the case.