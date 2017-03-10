Vadodara: Riverbanks off-limits on Holi

The Vadodara District Collector Lochan Sehra has issued a public notification prohibiting entry of any person to the Mahisagar riverbanks, Sindhrot checkdam as well as the banks of Narmada in Nareshwar on Holi. The notification comes as a precaution to ensure that no untoward incidents occur during the festival.

As per a circular dated March 7, which has been issued to the Superintendent of Police, Commissioner of Police, District Development Officer, Subdivisional Magistrate of Karjan and Savli, and the Mamlatdars of Karjan, Savli and Vadodara rural, no person will be allowed entry to the riverbanks along Mahisagar and Narmada in the district on March 12 and 13. The notification is issued by Sehra, who is also the District Magistrate, under Section 144 of the CrPC (prevention of unlawful assembly). It states, “There have been several cases of drowning of persons who step into the Mahisagar river near Lacchanpur, Sindhrot checkdam and Narmada river in Nareshwar for a swim. Therefore, I exercise my power to prohibit entry to persons on March 12 and 13 at Lacchanpur in Savli taluka, riverbanks of Mahisagar river, Sindhrot checkdam in Vadodara taluka and the banks of Narmada, including the Nareshwar Dham in Karjan. Any breach of this notification shall be liable for prosecution.”

Watch what else is making news:



Sehra said, “It is in the interest of public safety and security. There have been incidents in the past when the entire administration, including the fire, emergency and disaster management teams have to be rushed to conduct rescue and search operations for several days. The crowd in these places during Holi on previous occasions were unmanageable. So, we have identified spots where a special police party and an executive magistrate will ensure that the notification is complied with.”