Vadodara: Parul varsity foreign students granted bail

The nine foreign students were arrested on Monday, following a violent clash with local students on the university campus on Sunday evening. The nine foreign students were arrested on Monday, following a violent clash with local students on the university campus on Sunday evening.

Nine foreign students of Parul University, who were arrested on charges of attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and other related offences and remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday, were granted conditional bail by Savli Session court on Friday. The students have been asked to surrender their passports and provide a surety of Rs 25,000 each.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The Savli Sessions court, which heard the bail arguments from the defence and the prosecution on Thursday pronounced its order on Friday, much to the relief of the students and the university management. The nine foreign students were arrested on Monday, following a violent clash with local students on the university campus on Sunday evening. On Tuesday, officials of the Gambian embassy visited the Waghodia police station to inquire about their students while the Afghan embassy established contact with the authorities to ensure that their nationals are given all legal aid.

On Thursday, advocate Kaushik Bhatt, representing the students, had contended before the court that the riot on campus was triggered by a “petty issue” among the students and the violence that followed was not premeditated. Bhatt had also pleaded with the court to consider the bail applications of the students for the sake of their academic career and future. The prosecution had objected to the bail plea, arguing that the foreign nationals could leave the country on being granted bail and be unavailable for investigation. The court, therefore, granted conditional bail to the students on Friday, ordering that their passports be surrendered to ensure that they do not leave the country until the investigation into the case is complete.

Bhatt told this paper, “Savli session court today granted a bail to all nine foreign students on condition to surrender of their passport and surety amount of Rs 25,000 per student.”

Two FIRs were lodged Sunday night, one by Indian student Yash Deepak Gautam, naming 10 foreign students, and another by an Afghan, Mohammad Omid, naming five Indians, of which three were held. The Indian students were granted bail on Tuesday.