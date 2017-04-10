Vadodara: Parents of Zambian student yet to claim body

The parents of Sakala Andrew Zite (22), the Zambian student of Parul University in Vadodara who was found hanging in his hostel room on Saturday night, are yet to reach the city to claim his mortal remains. Y R Chauhan, PSI who is investigating the case, said: “We have informed his parents about the incident. They said they have begun the process for visa and will reach here as early as possible.”

Devanshu Patel, president of Parul University, said, “We have also informed his parents about the incident and they are in touch with the embassy.”

Chauhan added the body would be kept in SSG hospital —where the autopsy was performed — till his parents reached here. “The post-mortem report is yet to come out. After that we can declare the cause of death,” Chauhan said.

Sakala, a second year civil engineering student, had hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room on the campus of Parul University on Saturday night. Police had also recovered a suicide note from his room, in which he held no one responsible for his death.

Chauhan said the suicide note in English, however, mentioned that he was not doing well in the civil engineering subjects and that was bothering him.

