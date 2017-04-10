Vadodara: Panchmahal police book BJP MP’s son

Panchmahals district police, on Sunday, booked Pravinsinh Chauhan — son of BJP MP Prabhatsinh Chauhan — in connection with a cricket betting racket busted by Local Crime Branch (LCB) on Saturday at Mahelol village of Godhra taluka of the district. Acting on a tip-off, Godhra LCB busted a cricket betting racket being run from a residence at Mahelol village and arrested three persons. Tekchand Kalwani, Jitendra Kalwani and Prakash Thakkar, all residents of Godhra town, were wagering on live Twenty-20 cricket match, being played between Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL on Saturday. They have been slapped with various charges under The Indian Gambling Act and The Information Technology Act. Police had also recovered 32 mobile phones, a laptop and TV set. Police said the three had revealed that Chauhan was owner of the premises.

LCB Police Inspector D J Chavda, who is investigating the case said, “The three were caught red-handed during the raid along with mobile phones, TV sets, laptops. During further questioning they revealed the involvement of Pravinsinh Chauhan. It is also found that, the premises in which accused were betting is owned by (Pravinsinh) Chauhan. We have booked him under (the provisions of) the Public Gambling Act and further investigation is on.”

Chavda added the three arrested accused will be produced in the court to seek their police custody after which action will be initiated to arrest Pravinsinh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now