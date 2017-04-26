Vadodara: Man detained over alleged rape charges by daughter

Makarpura police in Vadodara detained a 63-year-old man on the basis of a complaint lodged by his 19-year-old daughter on Tuesday for allegedly raping her for the last five years.

The matter came to light on Tuesday when she was found pregnant during a medical check-up at SSG hospital, where she was taken by her mother after she complained of stomach ache on Monday night.

According to the complaint, accused Jashwantshinh Chauhan, a driver by profession, allegedly raped her several times since 2012 when she was a 14-year-old.

The latest assault took place on April 19 when she was alone at home.

Chauhan lives with his wife, two daughters and a son in Makarpura.

In her complaint, the victim said her father raped her and she couldn’t reveal this because she was scared.

Makarpura police said they would arrest the accused after further investigation.

Assistant commissioner of police V P Gamit said, “We are interrogating the accused, after which he will be arrested.”

Chauhan has been booked under IPC sections 376(2)(f) (raping a girl about 12 years of age) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation).

