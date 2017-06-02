Vadodara man arrested for ‘murder’ of wife’s lover

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A couple from Bajawa village of Vadodara were arrested on Thursday, a day after the man allegedly killed his wife’s lover in front of her.

According to the police, Milin Rao (31) had come to know about 22-year-old wife Nimisha Barot’s affair with one Krishna Devkar (20) a few months ago and was ready to divorce her.

Police said Rao called Devakar to meet him and Nimisha near Badamdi-baug Wednesday morning where the two entered into an altercation and Milin allegedly slit Devakar’s throat with a sharp weapon.

