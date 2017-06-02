Vadodara man arrested for ‘murder’ of wife’s lover

By: Express News Service | Vadodara | Published:June 2, 2017 4:28 am
Related News
A couple from Bajawa village of Vadodara were arrested on Thursday, a day after the man allegedly killed his wife’s lover in front of her.
According to the police, Milin Rao (31) had come to know about 22-year-old wife Nimisha Barot’s affair with one Krishna Devkar (20) a few months ago and was ready to divorce her.
Police said Rao called Devakar to meet him and Nimisha near Badamdi-baug Wednesday morning where the two entered into an altercation and Milin allegedly slit Devakar’s throat with a sharp weapon.
For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App