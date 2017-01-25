Vadodara: Hundreds attend funeral of man crushed by crowd

The funeral procession of Farid Khan Sherani, who died in a stampede on the Vadodara railway station on Monday night. Bhupendra Rana The funeral procession of Farid Khan Sherani, who died in a stampede on the Vadodara railway station on Monday night. Bhupendra Rana

Hundreds of people attended the funeral of Farid Khan Sherani (45), who was killed in the stampede at the Vadodara railway station on Monday night when Shah Rukh Khan, on a rail trip from Mumbai to Delhi to promote his upcoming film Raees, arrived on Vadodara railway station on board August Kranti Express. Since early morning on Tuesday, people started gathering at “Ashiyana” in Hathikhan area in Vadodara to pay their last tribute to Sherani.

Sherani, along with his wife and daughter, had gone to meet their niece, who was also travelling in the same train. “Around 10.45 pm, when the train started leaving platform no. 6, around 8,000 people who had gathered on the platform rushed towards the exit gate, triggering chaos. “Sherani collapsed on the platform and was crushed by the crowd. He was not able to breathe and died of suffocation,” said Khalid Malik, Sherani’s friend, who was also on the platform. Sherani was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Sherani’s niece was in SRK’s team on the train.

Sherani’s last rites were performed in the presence of relatives and friends, along with hundreds of people from around the city. Most shop owners in the Hathikhana area observed bandh till afternoon to pay last respect to Sherani. “We are not able to believe that he is no more. He was always ready to offer help to anyone who approached him. He never said no to anyone for financial or any other help,” said Sherani’s uncle, Firoz Khan, who came from Mumbai to attend his funeral. Khan said, “We were close. He was like a friend to me. Two days back, he had called me and complained why I was not there to celebrate Uttarayan. I was told that he is serious, but when I reached here, I came to know that he has left me.”

Sherani was running a dormitory near Vadodara railway station and was associated with the Samajwadi Party. He served as president of the party’s minority cell in Vadodara. Sherani is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. “We have lost a good human being, who was always ready to help others. He was always ready to solve others’ problems. This is sheer carelessness of the railways. They could have stopped this, but they did nothing,” said Surendara Yadav, a friend of Sherani, and president of Gujarat unit of Samajwadi Party.