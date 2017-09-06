Vadodara: For Modi’s rally, collector seeks Rs 80 lakh from SSNNL

District Collector P Bharati on Tuesday wrote to the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam (SSNNL), requesting Rs 75 lakh for food packets to be distributed among 1.5 lakh people who will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Dabhoi rally on September 17. He has also requested for an additional Rs 5 lakh for lunch to the VVIPs .

In a letter, addressed to the chairman and managing director of SSNNL, Bharati stated: “A public rally (has been) organised as part of the Maa Narmada Mahotsav on September 17, when the Prime Minister will visit Dabhoi. As many as 1.5 lakh people will come from different districts… The public will be brought in 1,800 state transport buses and the respective district administrations will have to incur the expenditure. Arrangements for food packets and water pouches at (the rate of) Rs 50 per person will also have to be made.” When contacted, Bharati said they have just requested the SSNNL to advise them on which funds to be used for making the arrangements.

