Vadodara doctor kidnapped, freed

A city-based paediatrician was allegedly kidnapped by a gang from his clinic late on Thursday night. Later, they threatened to kill him if he did not pay Rs 50 lakh. However, he was let off by them within hours of being kidnapped. The Vadodara city police have launched a manhunt to nab the gang, police said on Friday.

According to the victim, Dr Rajesh Vyas, a few unidentified persons had approached him outside his clinic near Gorwa road with a plea to attend an emergency case. When Vyas refused to entertain their plea, they pushed him into a car and sped away. They threatened to kill him if he did not pay up Rs 50 lakh. Later, they released him at some unknown place.

Vyas somehow managed to reach the Gorwa Police station and lodged an FIR against the kidnappers late Thursday night. Vadodara Commissioner of Police Manoj Shashidhar said, “We are close to a breakthrough in this case arrest the accused soon.”