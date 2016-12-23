Vadodara: 42-year-old grocer hit by speeding car dies

A 42-year-old grocer died after he was allegedly hit by the speeding car on Wednesday night in Vadodara. According to the police, the incident happened when the victim, Nivrut Sapkal, a resident of the VMC quarters in the Gotri area, was selling vegetables in the roadside market, a speeding car’s driver lost control and hit Sapkal and his cart. Sapkal sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the SSG hospital where he died after a brief treatment. Other vegetable vendors had a narrow escape.

“The accused have been identified as Sidharth Naik. We have seized the car and further investigation is under way to arrest him,” said C D Shinde, the police inspector who is investigating the case.