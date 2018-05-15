Vadodara: Four year old raped, cops look for accused teen

The incident happend at Bakrol village in Goghamba taluka of Panchmahal district. (Representational Image) The incident happend at Bakrol village in Goghamba taluka of Panchmahal district. (Representational Image)

Police have launched a manhunt to find a 14-year-old, accused of raping a four-year-old girl at Bakrol village in Goghamba taluka of Panchmahal district.

According to the police, the 14-year-old allegedly raped the child on Saturday night while she was sleeping alone at a roadside hotel run by her uncle where he worked as a helper. The boy, a resident of the same village, has been missing since the incident, said police.

“We are trying to search for the boy who went missing after the incident. The child’s family learnt about the incident on Sunday after she narrated the sequence of events to them. They then filed a complaint, based on which an FIR was filed,” said Sub-Inspector J N Gadhvi of Rajgadh police station.

With the accused also being a minor, Rajgadh police said the case was being treated with extreme sensitivity. “Since the accused is a minor, we will not arrest him, but produce him before the Juvenile Board,” Gadhvi said, adding that the case has been transferred to the Circle Police Inspector (CPI) Halol division.

Police are now waiting for the medical report of the victim, who has sustained injuries on her private parts, but her condition is reported to be stable.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App