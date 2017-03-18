Vadodara: 14-year-old abducted, raped by two

A 14-year-old girl was abducted and raped allegedly by two villagers of Mahuvad in Vadodara’s Padara taluka Friday evening. The two accused — identified as Shailesh Parmar and Sanjay Parmar — have been arrested, police said.

According to police, the victim was allegedly abducted from outside her house by the two accused who were on a two-wheeler. They allegedly took her near Gambhira bridge on Mahisagar river and threatened to throw her in water if she protested their advances, they added.

The two, police said, later dropped the girl near her home and fled. She told about the incident to her parents, both daily wage labourers, who filed a complaint in this regard with Vadu police station.

“We have nabbed both the accused. The accused lived near the victim’s home,” said a police official. The accused have been booked under various sections of the IPC and under the Protection of the Children from Sexual Offences Act.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now