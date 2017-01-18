Gujarat: 11 held for consuming liquor at Anand party

Anklav police in Anand district early on Tuesday raided a private party and arrested 11 persons, including five women, under the prohibition law.

The accused have been identified as Nikhil Shah, Akram Ali Saiyed, Deepak Panchal, Nilesh Patel, Sanjay Patel, Manish Prajapati, all residents of Anklav village, Janaki Patel, Sonal Dati, Shahin Banu Sheikh, Chandrika Tadvi, all residents of Vadodara, and Aasha Parmar of Ahmedabad.

Acting on a tip-off police, conducted the raid around 1 am on Tuesday night at private farm house on Anklav- Petlad road where Nikhil Shah and his friends organised a party. Blood samples of the accused were collected at Ankalv Health Centre to check the level of alcohol in their blood.

“All the accused men are from Anklav and they invited their female friends from Vadodara and Ahmedabad for a party,” said sub-inspector Paresh Khambla. ens