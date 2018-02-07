Vadnagar: Dalit commits suicide, blames three school teachers in note

A 40-year-old Dalit committed suicide by jumping into a well in Vadnagar town of Mehsana district after allegedly being subject to harassment by three teachers at a school where he was working as an administrator of Mid Day Meal (MDM) scheme.

Vadnagar police on Wednesday registered a case of abetment of suicide against the three teachers under the provisions of the IPC and Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and further investigations are on.

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Chauhan, a resident of Rohit Vaas of Vadnagar. And a complaint in the case has been lodged by Mahesh’s wife, Ila (35).

According to Vadnagar police, Mahesh was an MDM Scheme administrator at Shekhpur Primary School in the neighbouring Shekhpur village. And three teachers of Shekhpur Primary School have been named as accused in the complaint. The three have been identified as Vinod Prajapati, Anaji Thakor and Momin Hussain Abbasbhai.

Circle Police Inspector (CPI) R L Kharadi said, “As per the complaint, the three teachers used to harass the deceased by making him to pay for their miscellaneous expenses like tea/coffee in lieu of signing his attendance for the MDM scheme. We have registered the offence and investigations are on.”

Kharadi said that Mahesh’s body was recovered from the well on Tuesday evening. Police have also recovered a suicide note from the school bag of Mahesh’s school-going daughter in which he has reportedly named the accused along with the reason behind the suicide.

The deceased’s family refused to take his body till their three demands are met.

Kaushik Parmar noted human rights activist from Mehsana and Convener of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM), who is in Vadnagar to support the deceased’s family said, “The dead body is lying at Vadnagar Medical College and the family has refused to take the body till three demands are accepted. We want compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased’s family from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, the appointment of the deceased’s wife as MDM administrator and immediate arrests of the accused.”

CPI Kharadi said, “The family has been refusing to accept the dead body. We are holding talks with them to resolve the issue.”

