V-P Venkaiah Naidu to attend Parsi event in Valsad

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Union ministers Smriti Irani and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi are expected to attend this year’s Iranshah Udvada Utsav (IUU), a Parsi community event, which will be held in Valsad district from December 23 to 25. The Foundation for Development of Udvada (FDU) is organising the event with the support from Department of Tourism, besides some Parsi community luminaries like Ratan Tata, Dr Cyrus Poonawalla and Pheroza Godrej.

The first edition of the festival, a brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was held in 2015 and attended by Union minister Arun Jaitley. According to the IUU authorities, Modi had asked the FDU to organise, preferably an annual festival, failing that once every two years, when the community members from all over the world would be able to visit the town. Sources in the organising committee said that Union Minister for Minority Affairs Naqvi will address the gathering on the first day. Documentary film Jiyo Parsi, which deals with the issue of declining population of the community in India, will also be launched on the day. Apart from this, World Zoroastrian Congress, Australia, will make presentations on the inaugural day.

On the second day, Union minister of Textiles Irani will address the Parsi community in the evening. A heritage walk and treasure hunt has also been organised on the day. In the afternoon, a panel discussion on “How do we make our Zoroastrian religion relevant to the modern times” will be held, besides other presentations. Several cultural programmes by artistes belonging to the Parsi community have been organised in the night. Naidu will remain present on the last day, during which a felicitation programme has been organised. Parsi community eminent personalities, including Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry and Dr Farokh Udwadia, will also deliver speeches on the concluding day.

District Collector C R Kharsan also held a meeting with the FDU and police department on Friday. Resident Additional Collector of Valsad R J Mali said the police department has been asked to be on toes as Union ministers and guests from India and abroad are coming. “We have made arrangements for helipads at Daman,” said Mali. FDU is expecting thousands of Parsis from across the world to attend the event. Sources said that people, who wanted to participate in the event, had started registering themselves for the last three months. “Till now, 3,000 people have registered themselves,” said a source.

