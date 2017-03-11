Urban Land Ceiling Act: 22 squatters receive land titles in Rajkot

MARKING the beginning of the implementation of the ordinance to clear residential encroachments on land which was vested in government via the Urban Land Ceiling Act, the government allotted land titles to 22 applicants in Rajkot city on Friday. At a ceremony held in Atal Bihari Vajpayee auditorium in the city, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Jayesh Radadiya and Water Supply Minister Babu Bokhiria handed land titles to applicants who had met conditions of regularising their encroachments on ULC land. Officers said that these applicants submitted proof of they having been living in unauthorised houses constructed on ULC land for a long time and also paid up land premium fixed by the government.

Out of the 21 titles, 12 were issued to applicants from New Meghani Nagar and Somnath Society and 10 to applicants from Triveni Society on Sant Kabir Road and Bhagwati Society on Doodh Sagar Road all in the jurisdiction of Mamlatdar (South). Rajkot district collector Vikrant Pandey said that intimation to other seven applicants had been issued about their application having been granted and that they too will be given land titles after they pay the premium.

“Statutory waiting period of 30 days got over for 138 applications seeking regularisation of residential properties on ULC land. However, during scrutiny, it was found that only 29 of these applicants had their houses on ULC land. The rest were encroachments on other types of land not covered under the scheme. Therefore, only 29 applications out of 138 have been granted,” Pandey told The Indian Express.

Officers said that applicants whose encroachments have been regularised paid premium in the range of Rs 40,000 to Rs 2 lakh. “So far, we have received more than 1,600 applications seeking regularisation of houses on ULC land. Some of them will be disposed of after 10 days as their statutory period of raising objections ends. Meanwhile, detailed survey of the ULC land pockets is also on,” the collector added.

Sources said that 240 applications had been received from the jurisdiction of Mamlatdar (West), 675 from Mamlatdar (South) and 625 from from Mamlatdar (East) and 33 from Mamlatdar (Rural).