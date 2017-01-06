Unemployment march today: 13 lakh jobs created in state in last three years, claims Gujarat govt

Gujarat government on Thursday claimed that it has given employment to around 13 lakh people in last three years through its employment bureaus and that Gujarat stands first in the country in terms of employment generation.

An official release on Thursday claimed that as per the figures released by the Director General of Employment & Training of the Union government, Gujarat has been a leader among all the states in employment generation.

The 13 lakh people given employment by the state government, the release added, include 1.08 lakh scheduled tribes (STs), 78,000 scheduled castes (SCs) and 2.86 lakh OBCs. It also added that 1.69 women were also given employment during the same period.

The release also claimed that Gujarat has also been leading all the states in the country in implementing Compulsory Notification of Vacancy Act. The legislation provides that industrial units registered with the state government must give employment to 85 per cent of locals. Out of the 5,400 registered industrial units in the state, 99 per cent units have been implementing the provisions of the legislation, the government claimed.

According to the state government, the rate of employment in Gujarat (nine persons per 1,000 persons) is much lower than the national average rate of unemployment (50 persons per 1,000 persons).

However, Thakor debunked the claims of the state government and said, “If what the government claims is true than there should not be any unemployed youths in Gujarat. In reality, there are 14 lakh educated unemployed youths in Gujarat and the total comes to around 60 lakh, if we consider uneducated unemployed persons.”

Thakor has been joined by Dalit youth leader Jignesh Mevani and Patidar youth leader Varun Patel in the unemployment march from Becharaji which is part of Gujarat government’s ambitious Mandal-Becharaji Special Investment Region (MB-SIR) project. The march, Thakor claims, is expected to be attended by more than 3 lakh youths of Gujarat.