Unemployment March: OBC leader calls for Gandhinagar rally on Jan 9 over jobs for locals

Concluding his huge “Berojgar Yatra” (Unemployment March) near Karnavati Club on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway in Ahmedabad late on Friday, OBC leader Alpesh Thakor gave a call to take out a march to Gandhinagar on January 9, seeking jobs for local Gujaratis in industries setting up units in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Gujarat on January 9 for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors’ Summit.

Claiming that there were over 60 lakh unemployed youths in Gujarat, Thakor carried out a 110-km-long march from Becharaji in Mehsana district to Ahmedabad under the banner of his outfit Gujarat Thakor Kshatriya Sena, which was attended by thousands of OBCs, mainly Thakors.

Starting from Becharaji, the march was scheduled to end at Ahmedabad Collector Office near Sabarmati Ashram. However, it ended near Karnavati Club and converted into a public meeting. Huge police force was deployed at the place by the authorities.

Addressing the gathering, Thakor said, “As per an RTI reply of the government in 2012, it was supposed to give employment to 1.39 crore people. However, it could give only 1.39 lakh jobs. The government is spreading lies and, therefore, we have taken to streets. We are only asking for our right.” He alleged that the industries setting up units in Gujarat with government facilities do not give jobs to locals.

Thakor demanded a “concrete assurance” from the Gujarat Government of giving three lakh jobs in three months within half an hour. He also demanded that 85% jobs in industries must be given to local Gujaratis.

He initially threatened to sit on protest the whole night if the state government did not give an assurance of fulfilling his demands within half an hour. Later, he said that he would make a surprising announcement in case the government did not approve his demand. However, when the government did not give any assurance, Thakor announced that he would take a march to Gandhinagar on January 9, seeking jobs for locals while appealing to people to join him. “On January 9, the Prime Minister is coming to Gujarat. We will go to Gandhinagar seeking jobs,” he said, terming it a warning. “We will not allow the government to hold its Vibrant Gujarat event,” he added.

Thakor was joined by Patidar youth leader and convener of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) Varun Patel. Dalit youth leader Jignesh Mevani, who was expected to join, could not make it reportedly due to prior engagement.