Nine pilgrims killed in bus mishap: ‘I told them travelling in monsoon was not a good idea’

The bus was carrying 50 pilgrims and had left Ahmedabad on Friday night for a 16-day tour of religious places, including Pushkar and Hardwar. (Source: Google maps)

Out of the nine pilgrims who were killed in the Udaipur bus accident, four were from Dahegam in Gandhinagar district.

“My parents had planned this trip with my aunts around a week ago. One of my dad’s closest friend Hareshbhai told them about the yatra. He told them that many people from Dahegam were going. My parents agreed to it. I had told them that taking such a trip during monsoon was not a good idea,” said 30-year-old Nischal Pandya who lost both of his aunts in the accident.

Nischal’s parents — Surekha Pandya (53), a homemaker, and Rajnikant (64), a businessman, were injured in the accident and are admitted at Maharaja Bhupal Hospital in Udaipur. “I have been told that my parents are out of danger. Other family members are on their way to Udaipur,” Nischal added.

He further said they had no idea about the tour operator. “Hareshbhai organised the trip and my family just went as per the plan. Hareshbhai’s mother was also injured,” he said. Three buses, belonging to Ahmedabad-based New Heena Travels, started the 16-day tour on Friday. In two of the buses, pilgrims were from Ahmedabad and in the third buses the pilgrims were from outside, including a group of 11 from Dahegam.

