Two women held for selling spurious liquor in Surat

Surat police on Monday night arrested two women for allegedly selling spurious liquor. Surat police on Monday night arrested two women for allegedly selling spurious liquor.

A mother-daughter duo was arrested by Surat police Monday night for allegedly selling spurious liquor laced with Thuja, a homeopathic medicine, which claimed six lives in Surat city during last one week, police said. The toxic liquor was prepared by the duo using Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), water, chocolate powder and homeopathic medicine having alcohol content, a release quoting Commissioner of Police, Surat city, Satish Sharma said on Tuesday.

Watch what else is making news:

Sheela Rana (54), a widow and her daughter Nimisha Rana alias Karishma (30), wife of Paresh Rana, are residents of Gotlawadi tenements in Katargam area of city. According to police, one of the hooch victims identified as Khagat Sinh Barot (40), a resident of Chowk Bazaar had consumed spurious liquor sold by Sheela. After he started vomiting, Barot was admitted to SMIMER hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on January 15.

Sheela admitted that the deceased was her regular customer and he used to come with his friends. Police have recovered some plastic pouches containing a few drops of spurious liquor from the house of Sheela and sent it to FSL for laboratory test.