Two stabbed to death over ‘business rivalry’, three held

The injured were rushed to a hospital where Jesing was declared brought dead. (Representational Image) The injured were rushed to a hospital where Jesing was declared brought dead. (Representational Image)

A FODDER trader and his relative were allegedly stabbed to death by a group of six men over business rivalry near Dholra village on the outskirts of Rajkot on Sunday morning.

In his complaint, Lakshman Bharwad stated that six men came on motorbikes and attacked his father Jesing and uncle Veja Algotar while they were having tea at a stall opposite the yard where they sold fodder.

The assailants then sped away, police said. The injured were rushed to a hospital where Jesing was declared brought dead. Later, Algotar also succumbed to his injuries. Based on the complaint, police arrested Mela Varjang, his brother Navghan and son Vishal.

Police said that double murder was result of a business rivalry. “Jesing has been selling fodder for quite some time on his yard near Dholra road. Meanwhile, the accused had also opened a similar yard around 200 metres away from Jesing’s for selling fodder. Since then, the two groups were engaged in disputes,” said Vibha Vanzara, who is investigating the case, said.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App