Two ‘Ravi Pujari men’ held for extortion threat

Navsari police arrested two men claiming to be from the Ravi Pujari gang on Monday for allegedly demanding Rs 5 crore from a BJP municipality leader’s brother. They also seized a BMW car along with a pistol, a senior police officer said.

Homraz Feroz Awari, a stud trader and farmer from Navsari, had received an extortion call on February 13. The caller identified himself as Ravi Pujari and threatened him to not interfere in the matter between him and Premchand Lalwani, BJP municipal councillor and party’s former president of Navsari district.